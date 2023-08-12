US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $774.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $779.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.43. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

