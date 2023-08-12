US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.