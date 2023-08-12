US Bancorp DE Sells 1,030 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $34,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $440.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.98. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

