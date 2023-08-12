US Bancorp DE Sells 105 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.99 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

