US Bancorp DE Sells 1,280 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $344.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

