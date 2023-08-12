US Bancorp DE Sells 35,982 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of Hormel Foods worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

HRL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

