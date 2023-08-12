US Bancorp DE Sells 4,644 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $37,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $489.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.13.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.