US Bancorp DE Sells 6,435 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.68.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

