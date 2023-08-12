Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

