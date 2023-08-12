Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Trimmed by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

