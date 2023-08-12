White Pine Capital LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day moving average of $320.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

