Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,363 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Wix.com stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

