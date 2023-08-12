Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.