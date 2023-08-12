Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.34 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.28 and its 200 day moving average is $258.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.