Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $847,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

