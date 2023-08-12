Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $962,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $16.27 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.