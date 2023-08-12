Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enerplus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

