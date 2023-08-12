Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,717 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

