1,000 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $197.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.