10,018 Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 31,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,316,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

