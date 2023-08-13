10,464 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,574,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

