13,423 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

