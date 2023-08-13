1,422 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 321.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.