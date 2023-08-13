15,151 Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $44.99 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.