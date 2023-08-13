17,555 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.