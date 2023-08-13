1,957 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

View Our Latest Report on Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.53%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.