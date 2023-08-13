2,079 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

