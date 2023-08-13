22,219 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

