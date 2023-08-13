2,390 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
