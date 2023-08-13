2,845 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

