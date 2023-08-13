29,840 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

