31,746 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 114,746 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,155,045.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 358,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.57 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

