34,760 Shares in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPSI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPSI

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.