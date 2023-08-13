3,887 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

