405 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $164.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.16.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

