4,272 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 45.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.84 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

