4,326 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

