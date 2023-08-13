43,492 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.