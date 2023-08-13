4,476 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

CLX stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

