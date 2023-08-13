56 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $502.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,657,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,657,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

