6,569 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

