800 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,763.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $505.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

