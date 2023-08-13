810 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,621,576 shares of company stock valued at $489,267,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

