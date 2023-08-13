81,794 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $5,109,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 574,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $5.06 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.97%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

