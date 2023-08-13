8,283 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 172.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 401,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 254,318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after acquiring an additional 256,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

