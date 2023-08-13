915 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $43.97 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

