945 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYY opened at $108.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

