Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

ALNY opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.64.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

