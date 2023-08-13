AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 582.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,693 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEAE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAE stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

AltEnergy Acquisition Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.