Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $54,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $344.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

